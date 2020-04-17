Anzeige
Freitag, 17.04.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2020 | 10:05
Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-04-17

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-04-17
Time for submission of bids:10.30-11.00 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-04-21
Final repayment date2022-04-21
Offered volume:100 bn SEK
Minimum bid amount:10 mln SEK
Maximum bid amount:25 bn SEK
Maximum number of bids from each participant:1
Interest rate:0.00 %
Interest rate supplement:
0.20 percentage points

?ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se


