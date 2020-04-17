Lord Global Corporation (OTC: LRDG) Signs Distribution Agreement With Conversion Labs Inc. to Distribute Its SOSRx Telemedicine Branded Product

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / ?Lord Global Corporation's (OTC PINK:LRDG) 100% owned subsidiary 27 Health Inc. has signed a marketing agreement with Conversion Labs Inc. to market its branded SOSRx Disaster Pack™. This product is a "Grab & Go" portable kit that includes treatments and protections against targeted strains of influenza, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism, and radiation exposure. Conversion Labs Inc. is a telepharmacy and telephysician service, where an individual can go online, receive a prescription, and have this product shipped directly to their home. Alexandra Aizenshtadt, Chairwoman of Lord Global Corporation, says, "We believe that this product, which has been in development for over nine months by Conversion Labs, will be a valuable emergency product for every family in the U.S. to have in their medicine cabinet. While the products included in this kit have not proven to be effective against the COVID-19 pandemic, it is effective against current known flu strains."

The SOSRx kits include ongoing support from SOSRx Care™ physicians and specialists following a free consultation. Conversion Labs' U.S.-based pharmacy will ship Disaster Pack directly to the customer's door in two days. Complete with easy-to-follow instructions and treatment information, the Disaster Pack includes three essential medications.

Oseltamivir (generic Tamiflu) is an antiviral medication that blocks the action of influenza virus types A and B in the body, provides flu protection for these specific types of influenza, and is most effective when administered within 48 hours of first symptoms. Having it in the medicine cabinet is a good idea. For continued protection, it can be taken up to six weeks.

Levofloxacin is a powerful antibiotic to treat infections of the sinus, skin, lungs, ears, airways, bones, and joints caused by susceptible bacteria. It could provide certain protections in the event of bioterrorism or bacterial outbreaks. Levofloxacin is effective after exposure to gram-negative bacteria like anthrax and can generally be taken twice daily for up to 60 days.

Potassium iodide helps block radioactive iodine by being absorbed by the thyroid gland. It can be taken for protection against radiation up to 48 hours before exposure and then daily until the exposure risk subsides.

The Company believes that few people typically have the necessary medications on hand in times of crisis. Vital supplies like antibiotics, antivirals, and clean water are usually depleted rapidly by situations created by disasters. Prescribing certain medications and survival items can reduce the strain on public supply lines during emergencies and can be life-saving. The Company estimates that this product has the potential to be a multi-million dollar product for the company over the next year. 27 Health Inc. will also be marketing the full range of Conversion Labs' telemedicine and pharmacy products to its substantial database of independent contractors and GIG-economy workers.

