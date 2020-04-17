Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2020 / 09:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 126.8373 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 924549 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 58937 EQS News ID: 1024029 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2020 03:39 ET (07:39 GMT)