Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2020 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 147.5905 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3877000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 58968 EQS News ID: 1024091 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 17, 2020 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)