Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2020 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.4791 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6244135 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 58969 EQS News ID: 1024093 End of Announcement EQS News Service

