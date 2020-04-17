Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Update On Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / The year 2019 marked a major turnaround for Silence (LSE:SLN), as it both ramped up its development activity, with the advancement of SLN124 for iron overload and SLN360 for cardiovascular disease, and made massive partnering efforts. We have seen the fruits of this business development in the form of three partnering deals with major pharmaceutical companies Mallinckrodt, Takeda and AstraZeneca. Together all these efforts demonstrate the value of the company's siRNA platform and intellectual property.

Our valuation for Silence is largely unchanged at £461.2m or 558p/share, following a slight adjustment of less than £1m (£461.9m or 559p previously). This adjustment is due to slightly lower expected revenue from the Onpattro royalty stream, based on the company's reports (£73k in 2019). We expect the company to require £85m (up from £80m, and recorded in 2023) in additional capital to reach profitability in 2027.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585524/Edison-Issues-Update-On-Silence-Therapeutics-SLN