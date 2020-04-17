The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Mobile Customer Satisfaction in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Positive customer service experiences are increasingly building customer satisfaction rather than negative customer service experiences driving churn.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behavior, preferences, and plans of smartphone users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on customer satisfaction, churn and retention-related aspects of mobile services.

This report provides:

insight into the main drivers of mobile customer experience and how they vary by country and by operator

analysis of the key factors that influence consumers' intention to churn

Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) and customer satisfaction metrics of operators in Europe and USA

an assessment of why some operators have better NPSs than others

analysis of the role of bundling additional services in customer retention and how new service-based pricing models affect KPIs

insight into the role of digitalising customer services and its impact on KPIs.

Survey Data Coverage

The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between July and August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population. The analyst set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country, and 8000 in the region.

Key Questions Answered

What are the drivers of the mobile customer experience? How do they vary by country and how are operators performing?

What are the Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) of mobile operators? How do they score for the main satisfaction metrics? Who leads and why?

What key factors influence consumers' intention to churn? What impact does bundling additional services have on customer retention? How do new service-based pricing models affect KPIs?

What is the adoption of digital channels for sales and customer support?

What impact does this have on KPIs? Who are the leaders in digital experience?

Countries Covered

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

Spain

Turkey

UK

USA

