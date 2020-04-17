

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area inflation and construction output data. Eurozone inflation is seen at 0.7 percent in March, unchanged from flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0829 against the greenback, 116.71 against the yen, 1.0516 against the franc and 0.8699 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX