Sesderma Laboratories Communicates the Effectiveness of Lactyferrin Forte Solution in Boosting Immunity

VALENCIA, Spain, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesderma, a company specialized in Nanotechnology, has managed to encapsulate Lactoferrin (LF) and vitamin C in a lipid bubble or nanoliposome made of phosphatidyl choline, to boost the immunity of the body. The company has named this combination as Lactyferrin. The size of this liposome is 100 nm. The nano-liposome protects LF from its destruction by digestive juices and the intact protein passes through the duodenum and passes into the general circulation, where its bioavailability is very high. (Ishikado et al, 2005, Serrano et al).

LF plays an important role in immune regulation and defense mechanisms against bacteria, fungi and viruses. Antibacterial activity is related to the deprivation of the iron environment which is essential for bacterial growth. Antiviral activity is associated with the effect of acting as a competitor of cell membrane receptors commonly used by viruses to enter cells. Specifically, lactoferrin prevents the binding of virus to the host cell.

Lactyferrin can also suppress replication of the virus after the virus enters the cell as in the case of AIDS (Puddu et al, 1998).

Since liposome is made of soy lecithin (phosphatidyl choline), LF is biodegradable and biocompatible, which means it is very safe.

In a statement, Dr Gabriel Serrano - founder of Sesderma and a dermatologist with more than 40 years of experience - has said that in Valencia Spain, he personally has treated 75 COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe clinical features (4 of them intubated) and has administered Lactyferrin solution to all of them. The outcome is very satisfying and based on this outcome, a clinical trial on larger base of 300 patients has started in National hospitals - Hospital Ifema (Madrid), Hospital La Paz (Madrid) and Hospital de Manises (Valencia)

Further, he said, "Many patients admitted to our local hospitals are patients over the age of 70 who have very low zinc levels, and this can contribute to the severity of the infection. Zinc supplements have been proposed in COVID-19 infections (Zhang & Liu, 2020). Interestingly, the combined administration of nano encapsulated LF and Zinc may exert a more potent antiviral effect."

For more information about Sesderma and Lactyferrin, visit https://www.sesderma.com/es_es/home

