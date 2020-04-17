

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose sharply on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new guidelines to states aimed at easing social distancing restrictions and reopening parts of the country.



'We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,' Trump said at the coronavirus task force press briefing Thursday as the White House outlined a three-phase approach to gradually bring back parts of public life.



Meanwhile, investors overlooked bleak China growth data and cheered reports suggesting that Covid-19 patients who are getting experimental drug called remdesivir have been recovering quickly.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 155 points, or 3.56 percent, at 4.505 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Airbus shares surged nearly 9 percent after Boeing said it plans to call 27,000 employees back to work next week in Washington state to begin building airplanes again.



Luxury-goods maker LVMH Moet Hennessy Luis Vuitton rallied 5 percent.



Renault and Peugeot both rose over 3 percent even as industry data showed Europe car registrations recorded a dramatic drop in March.



Passenger car registrations declined 55.1 percent year-on-year to 567,308 units in the month as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported.



