With effect from April 23, 2020, the subscription rights in Netmore Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 06, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NETM TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014398905 Order book ID: 195105 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 23, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Netmore Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NETM BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014398913 Order book ID: 195106 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB