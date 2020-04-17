Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 16
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 243.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 249.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 236.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 242.41p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de