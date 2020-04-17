Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 16-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 267.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 268.72p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 267.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 268.73p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---