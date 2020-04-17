Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 16-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 483.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue 500.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 474.47p

INCLUDING current year revenue 491.25p