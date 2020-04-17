ALTAMIR: General Meeting of 28 April 2020 to be held behind closed doors. Details on how to grant a proxy voting mandate and about the related procedures

Paris, 17 April 2020 - Given the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the provisions of article 4 of France's Official Circular no. 2020-321 dated 25 March 2020, the Company recently informed its shareholders that its General Meeting would be held at 10am on 28 April 2020, without the shareholders (or any other persons with the right to take part in the Meeting) being present, whether physically or via telephone-based or audiovisual conferencing.

The Company wishes to point out, in addition to the information featuring in its press release dated 7 April 2020 and in the summons to attend published in the BALO official journal on 13 April 2020 as well as in a publication that carries legal announcements on 10 April 2020, that in accordance with article 6 of France's decree no. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020, should a shareholder grant a proxy voting mandate to a named person (as mentioned in point I of article L. 225-106 of France's Commercial Code):

The mandates stating the identities of the proxies must reach the Company by or on the fourth day prior to the date of the General Meeting;

The proxies must each send their instructions for the exercising of their mandates to the Company by electronic mail to the following e-mail address: investors@altamir.fr, using the voting form of the General Meeting, by the fourth day prior to the date of the General Meeting at the latest.

Each form must bear the family name, first name and address of the proxy, the statement "acting as proxy of [identity of the shareholder who granted the mandate]", and must be signed and dated. The votes must be shown in the "Voting by postal ballot" box of the form.

The Company also wishes to point out that as an exception to point III of article R. 225-85 of France's Commercial Code, shareholders who have already voted remotely, issued a proxy voting form or requested their admission pass or an admission certificate, may choose another means of taking part in the General Meeting, provided that their instructions in this respect are received within timescales that are compatible with the rules concerning each means of taking part. The previous instructions that were received will then be revoked.

Forthcoming events :

Annual Shareholders' Meeting 28 April 2020 (in camera) NAV as of 31/03/2020 19 May 2020, post-trading H1 2020 earnings and NAV as of 30/06/2020 8 September 2020, post-trading NAV as of 30/09/2020 5 November 2020, post-trading

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of more than €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and larger companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74 / +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xm9yY5pnY5zGmnFsacdsl5VqmmuWlpHImGaVnGltaJyXZ2xkmm9ol5ueZm9klWVt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63007-ag-altamir-huis-clos-precisions_en.pdf