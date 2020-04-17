Anzeige
17.04.2020
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 16 April 2020 were:

475.93p  Capital only
480.03p  Including current year income
475.93p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
480.03p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 92,176 ordinary shares on 14th April
2020, the Company has 83,381,982 ordinary shares in issue.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
