NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 16 April 2020 were: 475.93p Capital only 480.03p Including current year income 475.93p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 480.03p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 92,176 ordinary shares on 14th April 2020, the Company has 83,381,982 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.