

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.92 billion, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $2.75 billion, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Procter & Gamble Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.06 billion or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $17.21 billion from $16.46 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.06 Bln. vs. $2.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $17.21 Bln vs. $16.46 Bln last year.



