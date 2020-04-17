BoStad A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading the shares in BoStad A/S is 13 May 2020. BoStad A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by CL Denmark ApS, pursuant to sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. ISIN: DK0060052843 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BoStad B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 1): 152,946,626 shares (DKK 152,946,626) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 29 24 64 91 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 8600 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BOSTAD B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37107 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ __ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=770148