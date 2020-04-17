

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Renaissance Health Publishing, LLC has agreed to a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly promoting its Isoprex supplement to older adults as a miracle cure for pain and joint inflammation. FTC said the settlement will restrict the company from making unproven claims.



In a statement, the FTC said the proposed court order would impose a judgment of $3.93 million, which is partially suspended due to an inability to pay, after the defendants pay $100,000.



Further, the court order would prohibit the Florida-based company and its owner James DiGeorgia from continuing to make unproven claims, unless they are supported by reliable tests or studies.



As per the FTC's complaint, Renaissance advertised and sold Isoprex, a pill consisting primarily of herbs and spices, to consumers nationwide through direct mail brochures and websites. The company claimed the product provides pain relief comparable or better than OTC drugs and would slash the chance of an early joint replacement by half, among others. The company also allegedly claimed to have conducted tests and studies to back up their product claims.



Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said, 'When you target older adults with promises that your supplement will relieve pain better than FDA-approved drugs, you'd better have the scientific proof to back that up. For help with pain or other health conditions, people should rely on their medical professional, not on an advertisement.'



The FTC said it is likely to use the settlement funds to pay refunds to consumers harmed by the company's allegedly misleading advertising.



