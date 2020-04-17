The "UK Respiratory Device Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK respiratory device market was valued at around $1.4 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population, and technological advancement are the major factors that augmenting the growth of respiratory device market in the country. The increasing demand from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Sleep Apnea and asthma patients in the country is further favoring the growth of the market.

The UK respiratory device market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. The respiratory product segment is further sub-segmented into therapeutic devices, diagnosis and monitoring devices, and consumables and accessories. The therapeutic devices segment is estimated to dominate the market and is also anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The high cost of therapeutics device and significant demand for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and masks, ventilator, oxygen concentrator, and oxygen hoods contribute majorly to the segmental growth of the market for therapeutic devices. Based on end-user, the market is analyzed into hospitals and clinics, and home care.

Some of the major UK based companies working in the field of respiratory device market are AstraZeneca, Anaxys, Avita Medical, Bioxydyn, Circassia, Edixomed Ltd, Verona Pharma PLC, VirionHealth Ltd, Oxagen Ltd, Oxehealth, Peptinnovate, GM Instruments, PneumaCare Ltd, SIME Diagnostics Limited, Synairgen PLC. These companies are involved in various market activities such as product development, collaboration product launch and others in the country. UK based company, Circassia launched Niox Vero nasal mode in Europe for screening the primary ciliary dyskinesia in September 2017. The company got into collaboration with AstraZeneca in March 2017 and acquired Prosonix, Ltd. June in 2015.

Edixomed, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology organization company located in London. The company has various respiratory phase products including treatments for ventilator-associated pneumonia and cystic fibrosis, the ventilator acquired pneumonia treatment medicine is in phase 1 of clinical trial whereas treatment for cystic fibrosis is in pre-clinical stage. Another clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in UK is Verona Pharma PLC. The company offers RPL554 for the cure of respiratory diseases. In March 2017, the company entered into a global services agreement with QuintilesIMS, in order to facilitate its global clinical trial-related activities for the development of its product candidate RPL554 for the treatment of COPD and cystic fibrosis and for future commercialization initiatives.

