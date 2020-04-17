

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan industrial production declined in February, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



Another report from the ministry showed that the tertiary industry activity decreased in February.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in February. According to the initial estimate, output rose 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, shipments rose 1.0 percent in February. Meanwhile, inventories and inventory ratio declined by 1.7 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 5.7 percent in February compared to the initial estimate of -4.7 percent.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization fell 1.8 percent on month in February, and decreased 7.3 percent from a year ago.



Tertiary industry activity decreased 0.5 percent month-on-month in February. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Data showed that the broad-ranging personal services fell 0.9 percent in February, and broad-ranging business services declined 0.4 percent.



Among components, living and amusement-related services, medical, health care and welfare, transport and postal activities, finance and insurance, wholesale trade, and electricity, gas, heat supply and water increased in February.



Meanwhile, retail trade, business-related services, information and communication, and real estate decline. Goods rental and leasing remained unchanged.



On an annual basis, tertiary activity decreased 0.9 percent in February.



