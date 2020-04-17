Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (FSE: 303) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate updates:

OTC Listing:The Company is pleased to announce today that OTC Markets Group Inc. has advised of its qualification and confirmed commencement of trading on the OTCQB market in the in the United States, with immediate effect. CENTR Brands Corp.'s common shares will commence trading under the symbol "CNTRF" effective April 17, 2020.

The Company was sponsored for OTCQB by Burns, Figa & Will, P.C., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQB requirements and recommending membership.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CNTR".

Market Making:The Company has engaged Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood"), an arms' length party to the Company, for its market making service in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company, pursuant to the terms of an agreement concluded between Haywood and the Company.

Company CEO Joseph Meehan commented "we are excited that CENTR's shares will now trade in the U.S. on the OTC market, notably as the U.S. is where we first launched our CENTR, our delicious sparkling CBD beverage".

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company, involved in the development and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage.

www.findyourcentr.com

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at 1.604.733.1514.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan



Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

