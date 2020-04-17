Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGY0 ISIN: CA15234A1030 Ticker-Symbol: 303 
Tradegate
17.04.20
14:19 Uhr
0,380 Euro
+0,020
+5,56 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTR BRANDS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTR BRANDS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3520,38014:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTR BRANDS
CENTR BRANDS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTR BRANDS CORP0,380+5,56 %