The challenging spread of COVID-19 is not only impacting people's lives, but is also affecting the global economy and small businesses.

Harsh Reality

Nowadays offline direct-to-consumer companies are seeing big losses, because they're closing the retail arms for an unspecified period. And vape offline shops are no exception they face difficulties while trying to support their customers' needs and their own to the same extent. The COVID-19 pandemic is a pressure test for all businesses, which is telling one thing: the strongest survive.

"As people have embraced social distancing, there has naturally been a drop-off in brick-and-mortar shopping. Thus, it is vital for companies to have online presence these days", Alexandra Neeman, CEO of Vawoo.co.uk marketplace said.

Online Sales Are Expected To Be Skyrocketing

E-commerce is still ahead of the curve. However, it always takes cost of financial and time resources. There is a giant work behind any successful online store:

Choosing the right e-commerce platform and creating domain name;

Designing the website;

Driving SEO;

Engaging target audience;

Advertising the website;

Providing 24/7 tech and customer support.

In terms of the crisis, every day without sales counts. Thus, the best way to start selling online immediately, is to join targeted online marketplaces, and to boost sales using ready-made trading tools. Nowadays, there is one marketplace which is dedicated to vape stuff Vawoo.co.uk.

"High standards of service we deliver to our business partners is our top priority as we face the challenges caused by COVID-19. We aim at helping sellers to build their mini-store on Vawoo.co.uk and grow sales online. Our team created a life-long Free Account plan that comprises the basic features needed to continue do business with no financial and time expenses", the CEO of Vawoo.co.uk said. She also added that by using their services, companies can list products, run sales and e-mail campaigns, and benefit from instantly growing number of customers.

The more people are turning to their online wings to purchase the items they need, the faster companies should adapt, in order to satisfy that needs. And online trading is the most essential adaptation.

