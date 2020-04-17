Today, Aegon announced its decision that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will only be accessible by electronic means in light of the current circumstances caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

This decision is based on Aegon's commitment to take all necessary measures to protect the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and the public. Aegon highly values its relationship with shareholders and therefore regrets that shareholders cannot be physically present during the meeting. In taking this decision, the company anticipates upcoming Dutch legislation that allows for an electronic meeting of shareholders.

Aegon's AGM is being held on May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CET. As always, a webcast of the AGM can be followed on www.aegon.com. Today, Aegon published a "Message to Aegon's shareholders in view of COVID-19" on www.aegon.com, explaining how to participate, ask questions and exercise voting rights.

About Aegon

Aegon's roots go back 175 years to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon's purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005225/en/

Contacts:

Media relations

Dick Schiethart

+31(0) 70 344 8821

dick.schiethart@aegon.com

Investor relations

Jan Willem Weidema

+31(0) 70 344 8028

janwillem.weidema@aegon.com