Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2020) - With the uplifting to the OTCQB, Zoompass Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: ZPAS) announced a new partnership with OTC PR Wire (otcprwire.com). This exciting collaboration will expand trading and partnership opportunities and open the doors to a larger pool of investors.

"We're excited to announce the uplift to the OTCQB, this is a significant stepping-stone for Zoompass as we continue to move forward with new investors, broadening our bottom line," says Steve Roberts, Director and Chairman of Zoompass Holdings Inc. "And, partnering with such an experienced PR company such as OTC PR Wire will widen our connections as they deliver Zoompass' important announcements to the right channels."

About Zoompass: Zoompass is a global innovator in the SaaS world, focused on next generation web-based technologies and software solutions for both private and public sectors. We service both market-leading and small businesses around the world, supporting them with technical, financial and operational solutions as well as global marketing expertise.

About OTC PR Wire: OTC PR Wire is the definitive provider of press releases, brand collateral (websites, landing pages, company profiles), multimedia solutions, content creation and engagement strategies, and financial disclosure filings for publicly traded companies around the world. Since 2010, they've provided quality service to companies in the OTC Markets and have since evolved to service issuers on the London Stock Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, Börse Frankfurt and others throughout the globe.

Steve Roberts

Phone: 647-406-1199

Email: sroberts@zoompass.com

Website: zoompass.com

Zoompass Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements contained within this release are considered to be forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that any projections or guidance, including revenues, margins, earnings, or any other financial results are not realized, the impact of changes in tariffs, adverse changes in the global economic conditions, significant volume reductions from key contract customers, financial stability of key customers and suppliers, and availability or cost of raw materials. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates, " "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expression, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of Zoompass are contained in the Company's Form 10-k filing for the fiscal year ending in December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54526