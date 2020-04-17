Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MW4C ISIN: GG00B1Z5FH87 Ticker-Symbol: 32P 
Stuttgart
17.04.20
12:27 Uhr
13,600 Euro
+0,700
+5,43 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PPHE HOTEL GROUP
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD13,600+5,43 %