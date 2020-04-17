Online Education Market was Estimated to be US$ 59.83 Bn in 2019 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.8% Over the Forecast Period, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, April 17, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Global online education market is valued at US$ 59.83 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% to reach US$ 168.36 Bn by 2027. Globally use of internet technologies has increased in the education industry. Education through the internet helps in communication of ideas, exchange of information, creation of knowledge among others. The global rise in internet penetration coupled with the potential of online education to offer individual's learner's flexibility in terms of place, time, and geographies are driving the online education market. Presently the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 led education technology companies to promote online education to the next level. Rise of coronavirus or COVID-19 led to schools, colleges, universities, coaching centers among others closed. To continue education, education institutes are adopting online education for their students. Presently education technology companies including iTutorGroup, Coursera Inc., Udacity, Inc., edX Inc. among others have seen a sharp rise in new enrolments. For education technology companies this presents new opportunities to expand their business in uncharted areas. With the COVID-19 pandemic already spread and spreading rapidly across the globe has amplified demand for online education.

Technology has played a critical role in establishing an online platform for learners. Presently implementation of various advanced technologies in the online education sector is offering students extensive learning experience. Prominent technologies used for online education include AI platforms, wearable devices, AR & VR devices, big data, and machine learning. These technologies are allowing various businesses as well as institutions to share and deliver educational content in an interactive and innovative way. For instance, the World University of Design (WUD), a private university in India has shifted to an online platform to ensure continuity of the teaching-learning process due to the COVID -19 outbreak by using technology-enabled AI, supervision technologies and video conference and other tools to enable virtual learning. This includes a mix of online platforms for conducting meetings, sharing files and lectures in association with online services and resource providers such as Coursera. Therefore, increasing the adoption of technology-enabled learning techniques is driving the global online education market over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online food delivery market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global online education market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of offering the higher education segment is expected to witness a tremendous growth in the forecast period. This growth is anticipated with the increasing need for robust governance framework and large distance learning.

On the basis of end user individual segments has witness the highest share in the online education market in 2019.

As far as geography is concerned, North America accounted for the maximum share in the global online education market in 2019. This growth is attributed to the growing needs for a highly-skilled workforce among corporate organizations in this region.

Online Education Market:

By Offerings

Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education



Test Preparation



Reskilling and Online Certifications



Higher Education



Language and Casual Learning



Others

By Category

Business and Management



Computer Science



Engineering



Social Sciences



Economics and Finance



Humanities



Others

By Providers

Education Institutions



Education Aggregators

By End User

Individuals



Corporates

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

