A 120 MW solar plant located in a fishery near Cixi, in the Chinese province of Zhejiang, was recently completed. The plant, which has secured a tariff of RMB0.95 ($0.12)/kWh, is the second phase of a 320 MW project owned by Chinese developer Hangzhou Fengling.China-based developer Hangzhou Fengling Electricity Science Technology recently finished building a 120 MW solar plant on the surface of the Changhe and Zhouxiang reservoirs in Cixi, Zhejiang province. The array is the second phase of a 320 MW PV project, following the finalization of the first 200 MW phase in 2017. Chinese inverter maker ...

