It is announced that at the close of business on 16 April 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 16 April 2020 80.03p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 79.03p per ordinary share







17 April 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45