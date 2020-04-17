As announced in IT-Notice on December 13, 2019 the 5.0.0240 Genium INET release going live on May 30, 2020 includes a mandatory upgrade of Clearing Workstation 1. Previous versions of Clearing Workstation 1 can not be used going forward. An initial version of Clearing Workstation 1 is available on the below web page. The final version will be available from April 23. https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/genium-inet-upgrade-to-version-5.0.0240 For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750 For general questions on the release, please contact: Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364