The investment banking sector is a data-intensive one, both in terms of data generation and data consumption. Since multiple transactions take place simultaneously, banks have access to a comprehensive data set obtained from various touchpoints. It includes data from social media feeds, customer touchpoints, customer feedback surveys, and product performance. Optimizing these data sets to create data-backed BI and predictive analytics models is crucial to make the data more accessible across business segments.

Today the combined forces of technology, government regulations, client behavior, and shareholder demands have accelerated the need for change within the investment banking sector. The ongoing challenges and the shrinking customer base is also a key force that is driving transformation within the sector. Post the COVID crisis, client-centricity is poised to move to the forefront, making financial risk analytics more crucial than ever. However, operating within a competitive environment that is subject to further shocks and disruptions, means not only is financial risk analytics critical to the success of the organization but a necessity to stay afloat in the new reality. View Quantzig's comprehensive portfolio of financial risk analytics solutions here: https://bit.ly/2yhPi2J

According to Quantzig's financial data analytics experts, "Driven by regulatory pressures, investment banking firms today are rethinking their strategies and are deploying advanced analytical techniques at an industrial scale. It includes the use of advanced machine-learning techniques, such as deep learning and random decision forests that are now common at all financial risk analytics departments within investment banking firms."

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

