SAF-HOLLAND SE
Société européenne
Registered Office: 68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse, L-2320 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B113.090 Share Capital: EUR 453,943.02 Notice to all Shareholders All shareholders of SAF-HOLLAND SE (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice upon instruction of the Board of Directors of the Company (the '*Board of Directors*') that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be held as follows: *Annual General Meeting 2020* (the '*AGM*') will be held on *20 May 2020, at 11 a.m.* (Central European Summer Time, '*CEST*'), with the Agenda below, and two *Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders* (the '*EGM*') will be held on *20 May 2020, at 12 p.m.* (noon, CEST), and on *20 May 2020, at 1 p.m. *(CEST), with the Agenda below. Important notice In accordance with Article 1 (1) of the Grand Ducal Regulation of 20 March 2020 introducing measures concerning meetings in companies and other legal entities, the Company will not hold a physical meeting. Shareholders may refer to the section 'Attendance and Registration Procedures' in this convening notice for further information. The AGM and EGM will be held via an audio conference initiated from Luxembourg. *Notice to all Shareholders* All shareholders of SAF-HOLLAND SE (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice upon instruction of the Board of Directors of the Company (the '*Board of Directors*') that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be held via audio conference as follows: Annual General Meeting 2020 (the '*AGM*') will be held on *20 May 2020, at 11 a.m.* (Central European Summer Time, '*CEST*'), with the Agenda below. AGENDA FOR THE AGM 1. *Presentation of the statutory management report and consolidated management report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that both management reports in respect of the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 be APPROVED by the shareholders._ 2. *Presentation of the reports by the auditors of the Company in respect of the statutory financial statements of the Company and in respect of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its Group for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the reports by the auditor in respect of both the statutory and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 be APPROVED by the shareholders._ 3. *Approval of the statutory financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the statutory financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 be APPROVED by the shareholders._ 4. *Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its Group for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its Group for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 be APPROVED by the shareholders._ 5. *Resolution concerning the allocation of the results of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The profit for the 2019 financial year amounts to EUR 6,884,797.68. It is not proposed by the Board of Directors that a dividend be distributed in respect of the results for the fiscal year 2019. The Board of Directors recommends that the profit for the fiscal year 2019 amounting to EUR 6,884,797.68 be carried forward._ 6. *Discharge of each of the persons that have acted as director of the Company during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2019, i.e. Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, Martina Merz, Detlef Borghardt, Jack Gisinger, Anja Kleyboldt, Ingrid Jägering and Carsten Reinhardt.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders APPROVE the discharge of each of the persons who has acted as director during the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 with a view to their mandate._ 7. *Discharge to the external auditors of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérative, for and in connection with their mandate carried out as external auditor pertaining to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders APPROVE the discharge to PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérative for, and in connection with, the audit of the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019._ 8. *Renewal of the mandate of the external auditors of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérative until the ordinary Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company in respect of the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2020 or until the transfer of the Company to Germany.* _The Board of Directors proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérative be re-appointed as external auditors until the ordinary Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company in respect of the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2020 or until the Company is transferred to Germany._ 9. *Acknowledgment of the resignation of Jack Gisinger as member of the Board of Directors.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting of shareholders acknowledges the resignation of Jack Gisinger from his office as director of the Company with effect as of 20 May 2020 after the AGM._ 10. *Approval of the appointment of the mandate of Ingrid Jägering as new member of the Board of Directors of the Company until the ordinary Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company in respect of the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2020.* The Board of Directors appointed Ingrid Jägering as member of the Board of Directors by way of co-optation on 5 November 2019. It is proposed that this appointment shall be ratified by the AGM and Ingrid Jägering's appointment as member of the Board of Directors shall run until the date of the annual general meeting that will resolve on the annual accounts for the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2020. 11. *Approval (advisory vote) of the proposed remuneration policy of the Board of Directors of the Company.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration policy of the Board of Directors of the Company be APPROVED by the shareholders for a maximum period of four years, ending no later than the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023._ 12. *Approval (advisory vote) of the remuneration report of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration report of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 be APPROVED by the shareholders._ *Quorum and majority requirements* There is no quorum of presence requirement for the AGM. The agenda items are adopted by a simple majority of the voting rights duly present or represented. *Share capital and voting rights* At the date of convening of the AGM, the Company's subscribed share capital equals EUR 453,943.02, and it is divided into 45,394,302 shares having a par value of EUR 0.01 each, all of which are fully paid up. *Available information and documentation* The following information is available on the Company's website in relation to the AGM: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/annual-genera l-meeting/2020 as of the day of publication of this convening notice in the Luxembourg official gazette _RESA _and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg: a) full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the AGM including draft resolutions in relation to above agenda points to be adopted at the AGM; b) this Convening Notice; c) the total number of shares and attached voting rights issued by the Company as of the date of publication of this convening notice; d) the proxy form as further mentioned below; and e) the correspondence voting form as further mentioned below. *No physical meeting* In light of the exceptional circumstances due to SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 epidemic and in accordance with the provisions of the Grand Ducal Regulation of 20 March 2020 introducing measures on holdings of meetings in companies and other legal entities, the Company decided to hold the AGM via audio conference only without any physical meeting that shareholders could attend. Shareholders are required to vote by means of a proxy designated by the Company or by correspondence. *Attendance and registration procedures* Shareholders are obliged to obtain an attestation from their depository bank ('*Attestation*') which is safe-keeping their shares in the Company stating the number of shares held by the shareholder 14 calendar days before the date of the AGM ('*Record Date*'), i.e. on 6 May 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST). The Attestation must be dispatched by fax or e-mail and the original by regular mail to: *SAF-HOLLAND SE* c/o LINK Market Services GmbH Landshuter Allee 10 80637 Munich Germany Fax: +49-89-210-27-289 E-Mail: agm@linkmarketservices.de

The attestation must be made in text form in German or English. Attestations must be received by the Company (by fax or e-mail) at the latest on 15 May 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST). Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with late Attestations will not be possible at the AGM. Upon receipt of the Attestation within the given deadline the Company will presume that such shareholder will attend by telephone and vote at the AGM by means of the proxy designated by the Company or has voted in advance by correspondence. It is important to note that shareholders will not be able to express their vote directly during the audio conference but only by means of the proxy designated by the Company or by correspondence. Shareholders wishing to attend the audio conference will then receive the audio conference details that enable them to attend the AGM by telephone. *Company presentation and shareholder questions* The Company intends to publish the Company's presentation to be held at the AGM with respect to the fiscal year 2019 on the Company's website prior to the AGM. Shareholders who timely submit their Attestation have the opportunity to submit questions to the Company for answers at the AGM and are requested to submit their questions in advance and in writing, while indicating their full name, via e-mail to the following address: ir@safholland.de Questions submitted by the shareholders must be received in writing at the latest on 15 May 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST) at the above-mentioned address. Questions submitted after such deadline may not be answered. Questions submitted by other means will not be considered. The submitted questions will be answered at the reasonable discretion of the Company and the Company is not required to answer all questions. In particular, questions may be summarized, reasonable questions may be selected in the interest of the other shareholders, and questions from shareholders' associations and institutional investors with significant voting interests may be given preference. *Proxy voting representative* The Company has named a proxy voting representative. The shareholders may appoint the proxy voting representative to vote at the AGM on their behalf. The proxy voting representative will be bound by the respective instructions of the shareholder prior to the AGM. Proxy forms are available under the following contact details: *SAF-HOLLAND SE* c/o LINK Market Services GmbH Landshuter Allee 10 80637 Munich Germany Fax: +49-89-210-27-289 E-Mail: agm@linkmarketservices.de https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/annual-genera l-meeting/2020 In such proxy form shareholders are kindly invited to fill in the required details, to date, sign and return the proxy form including the Attestation by fax or e-mail and the original by regular mail to: *SAF-HOLLAND SE* c/o LINK Market Services GmbH Landshuter Allee 10 80637 Munich Germany Fax: +49-89-210-27-289 E-Mail: agm@linkmarketservices.de The duly filled in and signed proxy form (by fax or e-mail) must be received by the Company at the latest on 15 May 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST) at the above-mentioned address. Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled in and signed proxy forms received after such date will not be possible at the AGM. *Vote by correspondence* Shareholders who wish to vote by correspondence must request a form for voting by correspondence from the Company at the following address: *SAF-HOLLAND SE* c/o LINK Market Services GmbH Landshuter Allee 10 80637 Munich Germany Fax: +49 (0)89 210 27-289 or, alternatively, download the form from the Company's website at https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/annual-genera l-meeting/2020 and send the duly completed and signed form to the above-mentioned address so that it shall be received by the Company on 15 May 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST). Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled in and signed forms received after such date will not be possible at the AGM. *Additional important information for shareholders* Shareholders are hereby informed that exercise of voting rights is exclusively reserved to such persons who were shareholders on the Record Date (or the duly appointed proxy voting representative). Transfer of shares after the Record Date is possible subject to usual transfer limitations, as applicable. However, any transferee having become owner of the shares after the Record Date has no right to vote at the AGM. One or more shareholder(s) representing at least 5% of the Company's share capital may request the addition of items to the agenda of the AGM by sending such requests at the latest until the 28 April 2020 at 11:59 p.m. to the following e-mail address, fax number or mail address: *SAF-HOLLAND SE* c/o LINK Market Services GmbH Landshuter Allee 10 80637 Munich Germany Fax: +49-89-210-27-289 E-Mail: agm@linkmarketservices.de Such request will only be accepted by the Company provided it includes (i) the wording of the agenda point, (ii) the wording of a proposed resolution pertaining to such agenda point, and (iii) an e-mail address and a postal address to which the Company may correspond and confirm receipt of the request. This convening notice was dispatched by regular mail to (i) registered shareholders that were known by name and address to the Company on 17 April 2020, (ii) the members of the Board of Directors of the Company and (iii) the auditor of the Company. Subject to compliance with the threshold notification obligations provided for by the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, there is no limit to the maximum number of votes that may be exercised by the same person, whether in its own name or by proxy. The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within 15 days following the AGM. The results of the vote on the remuneration report and on the remuneration policy will be published immediately after the AGM. For further information you may contact the service provider, LINK Market Services GmbH, by dialling +49 (0)89 210 27 222 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CEST, except on public holidays in Luxembourg and Germany). *Notice to all Shareholders* All shareholders of SAF-HOLLAND SE (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice upon instruction of the Board of Directors of the Company (the '*Board of Directors*') that two Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders shall be held as follows: The *Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 1 *(the '*EGM 1*') will be held on *20 May 2020, at 12 p.m. *(noon, Central European Summer Time, '*CEST*') with the Agenda below. The EGM 1 will be held via audio conference at the offices of: *Me Edouard Delosch* *27, Boulevard Marcel Cahen* *L-1311 Luxembourg * *Grand Duchy of Luxembourg* *AGENDA FOR THE EGM 1* 1. *Approval of the increase of the Company's share capital by an amount of EUR 44,940,358.98 to an amount of EUR 45,394,302.00 by the increase of the nominal value of the shares from an amount of EUR 0.01 to an amount of EUR 1.00 by way of incorporation of reserves* The Board of Directors proposes that the nominal value of each existing share of the currently issued share capital of the Company shall be increased from EUR 0.01 to EUR 1.00 per share without the issue of new shares and that the issued share capital will hence be increased from its current amount of EUR 453,943.02, divided into 45,394,302 shares, each having a nominal value of EUR 0.01, by an amount of EUR 44,940,358.98 to an amount of EUR 45,394,302.00, divided into 45,394,302 shares, each having a nominal value of EUR 1.00. _The capital increase shall be implemented by using a portion of the share premium reserve of the Company in the amount of EUR 44,940,358.98._ 2. *Approval of the restatement of the Company's Articles of Association in order to reflect the changes resulting from the capital increase* _The Board of Directors proposes that Section 5 (1) of the Company's Articles of Association shall be amended and revised as follows:_ _'The subscribed share capital of the Company is set at EUR 45,394,302.00 (forty-five million three hundred and ninety-four thousand three hundred and two euros), represented by 45,394,302 (forty-five million three hundred and ninety-four thousand three hundred and two) shares with a par value of EUR 1.00 (one euro) each.'_ 3. *Presentation and acknowledgement of the report of the Board of Directors setting out the reasons for the creation of a new authorised capital in the amount of EUR 22.697.151,00 (including the exclusion of subscription rights) in accordance with Article 420-26 (5) of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time to time* 4. *Approval of the cancellation of the existing authorised capital, on the creation of a new authorised capital in the amount of EUR 22,697,151.00 and on the authorisation to exclude the shareholders' subscription rights* _The Board of Directors proposes to pass the following resolution:_ (1) _The existing authorised capital shall be cancelled._ (2) _The Board of Directors shall be authorised to increase the Company's share capital in the period until 19 May 2025, once or several times by up to a total of EUR 22,697,151.00 through the issuance of up to 22,697,151 new bearer shares against cash or non-cash contributions (_ _Authorised Capital 2020_ _)._ In principle, the new shares shall be offered to the Company's shareholders for subscription; they may also be subscribed by one or more credit

institution(s) or companies within the meaning of Article 5 of the Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) (SE Regulation) in conjunction with Article 420-26 (7) of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time, and Section 186 (5) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act with the obligation to offer them to the shareholders for subscription (so-called indirect subscription right). _However, the Board of Directors is authorised to exclude the shareholder's subscription rights for one or more capital increases under the Authorised Capital 2020,_ a) _to the extent necessary to compensate fractional amounts;_ b) to the extent necessary to grant the holders and/or creditors of conversion and/or option rights or the debtors of conversion and/or option obligations under bonds issued by the Company or a Group company subscription rights to new shares to the extent to which they would be entitled after exercising the conversion and/or option rights or after fulfilling the conversion and/or option obligations; c) _to acquire, in appropriate cases, companies, parts of companies or interests in companies or other assets, including claims, against transfer of shares;_ d) insofar as, in the event of a cash capital increase, the part of the share capital attributable to the new shares for which the subscription right is excluded does not exceed a total of 10% of the share capital, both at the time of the authorisation becoming effective and at the time of the authorisation being exercised, and the issue price of the new shares does not significantly fall below the stock exchange price of the Company's shares of the same class within the meaning of Sections 203 (1) and (2), 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act; the following shall be counted towards this 10% threshold (i) the portion of the share capital attributable to shares issued or sold as from 20 May 2020 in direct or analogous application of Section 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act, and (ii) the portion of the share capital attributable to shares subject to conversion and/or option rights or conversion obligations from bonds and other instruments covered by Section 221 of the German Stock Corporation Act, which are issued under exclusion of the subscription rights pursuant to Section 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act as from 20 May 2020. The portion of the share capital attributable to the new shares for which the subscription right is excluded in accordance with the above letters a) to d) shall not exceed a total of 20% of the Company's share capital, both at the time of the authorisation becoming effective and at the time of its exercise. The above 20% threshold with regard to all possibilities for excluding subscription rights in accordance with the above letters a) to d) shall include shares which (i) are used as from 20 May 2020 on the basis of an authorisation to use treasury shares in accordance with Sections 71 (1) no. 8 sentence 5, 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act under the exclusion of subscription rights, i.e. not via a sale on the stock exchange or via an offer directed to all shareholders, or (ii) relate to conversion and/or option rights or conversion obligations from bonds and other instruments covered by Section 221 of the German Stock Corporation Act, which are issued under the exclusion of subscription rights as from 20 May 2020. _The Board of Directors shall be authorised to lay down the further contents of the share rights and the details of the execution of the capital increase._ 5. *Approval of the restatement of the Company's Articles of Association in order to reflect the changes resulting from the cancellation of the existing authorised capital and the creation of the new authorised capital* _The Board of Directors proposes that Section 5 (3) of the Company's Articles of Association shall be amended and revised as follows:_ '_The Board of Directors shall be authorised to increase the Company's share capital in the period until 19 May 2025, once or several times by up to a total of EUR 22,697,151.00 through the issuance of up to 22,697,151 new bearer shares against cash or non-cash contributions (__Authorised Capital 2020__)._ In principle, the new shares shall be offered to the Company's shareholders for subscription; they may also be subscribed by one or more credit institution(s) or companies within the meaning of Article 5 of the Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) (SE Regulation) in conjunction with Article 420-26 (7) of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time to time, and Section 186 (5) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act with the obligation to offer them to the shareholders for subscription (so-called indirect subscription right). _However, the Board of Directors is authorised to exclude the shareholder's subscription rights for one or more capital increases under the Authorised Capital 2020,_ a) _to the extent necessary to compensate fractional amounts;_ b) to the extent necessary to grant the holders and/or creditors of conversion and/or option rights or the debtors of conversion and/or option obligations under bonds issued by the Company or a Group company subscription rights to new shares to the extent to which they would be entitled after exercising the conversion and/or option rights or after fulfilling the conversion and/or option obligations; c) _to acquire, in appropriate cases, companies, parts of companies or interests in companies or other assets, including claims, against transfer of shares;_ d) insofar as, in the event of a cash capital increase, the part of the share capital attributable to the new shares for which the subscription right is excluded does not exceed a total of 10% of the share capital, both at the time of the authorisation becoming effective and at the time of the authorisation being exercised, and the issue price of the new shares does not significantly fall below the stock exchange price of the Company's shares of the same class within the meaning of Sections 203 (1) and (2), 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act; the following shall be counted towards this 10% threshold (i) the portion of the share capital attributable to shares issued or sold as from 20 May 2020 in direct or analogous application of Section 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act, and (ii) the portion of the share capital attributable to shares subject to conversion and/or option rights or conversion obligations from bonds and other instruments covered by Section 221 of the German Stock Corporation Act, which are issued under exclusion of the subscription rights pursuant to Section 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act as from 20 May 2020. The portion of the share capital attributable to the new shares for which the subscription right is excluded in accordance with the above letters a) to d) shall not exceed a total of 20% of the Company's share capital, both at the time of the authorisation becoming effective and at the time of its exercise. The above 20% threshold with regard to all possibilities for excluding subscription rights in accordance with the above letters a) to d) shall include shares which (i) are used as from 20 May 2020 on the basis of an authorisation to use treasury shares in accordance with Sections 71 (1) no. 8 sentence 5, 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act under the exclusion of subscription rights, i.e. not via a sale on the stock exchange or via an offer directed to all shareholders, or (ii) relate to conversion and/or option rights or conversion obligations from bonds and other instruments covered by Section 221 of the German Stock Corporation Act, which are issued under the exclusion of subscription rights as from 20 May 2020. _The Board of Directors is authorised to lay down the further contents of the share rights and the details of the execution of the capital increase._ _The Board of Directors is authorised to amend the wording of Section 5 of the Articles following the performance, in whole or in part, of a capital increase under the Authorised Capital 2020 or after expiry of the authorisation period,

in line with the scope of the capital increase_.' *Quorum and majority requirements* The EGM 1 will be duly constituted if at least half (50%) of the issued share capital of the Company is present or represented. The items on the agenda of the EGM 1 require approval by at least 2/3 of the voting rights present or represented and duly expressed during the EGM 1. Should the quorum not be met at the first call, then the EGM 1 shall be reconvened on a second call pursuant to article 17.17 of the Company's Articles of Association. On this second call, the EGM 1 will validly deliberate on the agenda items 1 to 5 regardless of the portion of the share capital present or represented at the meeting. The resolutions contemplated in agenda items 1 to 5 shall be validly adopted by a majority of two-thirds of the votes validly cast at such second EGM 1 which shall be held on *6 June 2020, at 11 a.m. *(CEST). *AND* The *Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2 *(the '*EGM 2*' and together with EGM 1, the '*EGM*') will be held on *20 May 2020, at 1 p.m. *(CEST) with the Agenda below. The EGM 2 will be held via audio conference at the offices of: *Me Edouard Delosch* *27, Boulevard Marcel Cahen* *L-1311 Luxembourg * *Grand Duchy of Luxembourg* *Grand Duchy of Luxembourg* *AGENDA FOR THE EGM 2* 1. Presentation and approval of (i) the draft terms of transfer and (ii) the explanatory report issued by the Board of Directors explaining and justifying the legal and economic aspects of the proposed transfer, and explaining the implications of the transfer for shareholders, creditors and employees with regard to the proposed transfer of the Company's registered office from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Germany The Board of Directors proposes that (i) the draft terms of transfer and (ii) the explanatory report issued by the Board of Directors explaining and justifying the legal and economic aspects of the proposed transfer, and explaining the implications of the transfer for shareholders, creditors and employees, both in accordance with Article 8 of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE), and Article 491-1 et seqq. of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time to time, with regard to the proposed transfer of the Company's registered office from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Germany be approved. 2. *Approval of the new version of the Articles of Association with regard to the transfer of the Company's registered office from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Germany, conversion from par value shares to no-par value shares, the change of the management system from a monistic (one-tier) management system into a dualistic (two-tier) management system and other points* _The Board of Directors proposes that the new version of the Articles of Association shall read as follows in German:_ _'_Satzung der SAF-HOLLAND SE I. Allgemeine Bestimmungen *§ 1 Rechtsform, Firma und Sitz* 1. Die Gesellschaft ist eine Europäische Gesellschaft (_Societas Europaea_, SE) und führt die Firma *SAF-HOLLAND SE.* 2. Die Gesellschaft hat ihren Sitz in Bessenbach, Deutschland. *§ 2 Gegenstand des Unternehmens* 1. Gegenstand des Unternehmens ist der Erwerb, das Halten, die Veräußerung und die Verwaltung von direkten oder indirekten Beteiligungen an anderen Gesellschaften oder Unternehmen einschließlich der Ausübung der Tätigkeit einer Führungs- oder Funktionsholding im Wege der direkten oder indirekten unternehmerischen Steuerung, Geschäftsführung und Verwaltung dieser Gesellschaften und Unternehmen, insbesondere durch das entgeltliche Erbringen von administrativen, finanziellen, kaufmännischen und technischen Dienstleistungen an die jeweilige Beteiligungsgesellschaft sowie der Erwerb, das Halten und die Veräußerung von Darlehensforderungen und sonstigen Finanzanlagen, im Schwerpunkt im Bereich der Fertigung und des Vertriebs von Systemen, Modulen und Komponenten für Nutzfahrzeuge. 2. Die Gesellschaft ist berechtigt, alle Geschäfte vorzunehmen und alle Maßnahmen zu ergreifen, die mit dem Unternehmensgegenstand zusammenhängen oder ihm unmittelbar oder mittelbar förderlich erscheinen. Sie kann dazu auch im In- und Ausland Zweigniederlassungen errichten, andere Unternehmen gründen und erwerben oder sich an ihnen beteiligen. Die Gesellschaft ist berechtigt, auf sämtlichen unter Absatz 1 genannten Geschäftsgebieten selbst tätig zu werden oder solche Aufgaben verbundenen Unternehmen im Sinne der §§ 15 ff. AktG zu übertragen. Die Gesellschaft kann Unternehmen, an denen sie beteiligt ist, unter einheitlicher Leitung zusammenfassen und Unternehmensverträge mit ihnen schließen. 3. Die Gesellschaft kann ihre Tätigkeit auf einen Teil der in Absätze 1 und 2 bezeichneten Gebiete beschränken. *§ 3 Geschäftsjahr* Das Geschäftsjahr der Gesellschaft ist das Kalenderjahr. *§ 4 Bekanntmachung und Informationsübermittlung* 1. Die Bekanntmachungen der Gesellschaft erfolgen durch Veröffentlichung im Bundesanzeiger. Sofern gesetzlich zwingend eine andere Bekanntmachungsform erforderlich ist, tritt an die Stelle des Bundesanzeigers diese Bekanntmachungsform. 2. Informationen an die Inhaber zugelassener Wertpapiere der Gesellschaft können, soweit gesetzlich zulässig, auch im Wege der Datenfernübertragung übermittelt werden. II. Grundkapital und Aktien *§ 5 Grundkapital* 1. Das Grundkapital der Gesellschaft beträgt EUR 45.394.302,00 und ist eingeteilt in 45.394.302 Stückaktien (Aktien ohne Nennbetrag). 2. Das Grundkapital der Gesellschaft ist in Höhe von EUR 453.943,02 im Wege der Umwandlung der SAF-HOLLAND S.A. mit Sitz in Luxemburg, Großherzogtum Luxemburg, eingetragen im Luxemburgischen Handels- und Gesellschaftsregister unter der Registernummer B113.090, in eine Europäische Gesellschaft (SE) und in Höhe von EUR 44.940.358,98 durch eine Kapitalerhöhung aus Gesellschaftsmitteln erbracht worden. 3. Der Vorstand ist ermächtigt, mit Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrats das Grundkapital der Gesellschaft in der Zeit bis zum 19. Mai 2025 einmalig oder mehrmals um bis zu insgesamt EUR 22.697.151,00 durch Ausgabe neuer auf den Inhaber lautender Stückaktien gegen Bar- und/oder Sacheinlagen zu erhöhen (*Genehmigtes Kapital 2020*). Die neuen Aktien sind den Aktionären der Gesellschaft grundsätzlich zum Bezug anzubieten; sie können auch von einem oder mehreren Kreditinstitut(en) oder Unternehmen im Sinne von Artikel 5 SE-VO in Verbindung mit § 186 Abs. 5 Satz 1 AktG mit der Verpflichtung übernommen werden, sie den Aktionären zum Bezug anzubieten (sog. mittelbares Bezugsrecht). Der Vorstand wird jedoch ermächtigt, das Bezugsrecht der Aktionäre mit Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrats für eine oder mehrere Kapitalerhöhungen im Rahmen des Genehmigten Kapitals 2020 auszuschließen, a) soweit dies zum Ausgleich von Spitzenbeträgen erforderlich ist; b) soweit es erforderlich ist, um den Inhabern und/oder Gläubigern von Wandlungs- und/oder Optionsrechten bzw. den Schuldnern von Wandlungs- und/oder Optionspflichten aus Schuldverschreibungen, die von der Gesellschaft oder einem Konzernunternehmen ausgegeben worden sind, ein Bezugsrecht auf neue Aktien in dem Umfang zu gewähren, wie es ihnen nach Ausübung der Wandlungs- und/oder Optionsrechte bzw. nach Erfüllung der Wandlungs- und/oder Optionspflichten zustände; c) um in geeigneten Fällen Unternehmen, Unternehmensteile oder Beteiligungen an Unternehmen oder sonstige Wirtschaftsgüter, einschließlich Forderungen, gegen Überlassung von Aktien zu erwerben; d) soweit bei einer Barkapitalerhöhung der Anteil des Grundkapitals, der auf die neuen Aktien entfällt, für die das Bezugsrecht ausgeschlossen wird, sowohl im Zeitpunkt des Wirksamwerdens als auch im Zeitpunkt der Ausübung der Ermächtigung insgesamt 10 % des Grundkapitals nicht übersteigt und der Ausgabebetrag der neuen Aktien den Börsenpreis der Aktien der Gesellschaft gleicher Ausstattung nicht wesentlich im Sinne der §§ 203 Abs. 1 und 2, 186 Abs. 3 Satz 4 AktG unterschreitet; auf diese 10 %-Grenze ist anzurechnen (i) der Anteil des Grundkapitals, der auf Aktien entfällt, die ab dem 20. Mai 2020 in unmittelbarer bzw. sinngemäßer Anwendung des § 186 Abs. 3 Satz 4 AktG ausgegeben oder veräußert werden, sowie (ii) derjenige Anteil des Grundkapitals, der auf Aktien entfällt, auf den sich Wandlungs- und/oder Optionsrechte bzw. Wandlungspflichten aus Schuldverschreibungen und anderen von § 221 AktG erfassten Instrumenten beziehen, die ab dem 20. Mai 2020 unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts nach § 186 Abs. 3 Satz 4 AktG begeben werden. Der Anteil des Grundkapitals, der auf die neuen Aktien entfällt, für die das Bezugsrecht nach den vorstehenden Buchstaben a) bis d) ausgeschlossen wird, darf sowohl im Zeitpunkt

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2020 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)