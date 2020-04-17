The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 16 April 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 753.23 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 736.26 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 760.11 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 743.15 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

