SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Biodiesel Procurement Market Intelligence Reportfor preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the biodiesel market.

As the COVID 19 pandemic is firming its grip on the global economy, the rapid commodity price shifts are creating rippling impacts on a string of markets that are interrelated. This is triggering major procurement roadblocks for buyers who account for heavy reliance in terms of supply on the affected markets. The steep fall in oil price is casting a visibly negative impact on the demand curve in the fuel market which, in turn, is affecting prospects of demand growth in the biodiesel market. This is rendering biodiesel procurement a risky proposition with growing uncertainties.

However, it must be understood, that oil price is typically characterized by such fluctuations. Upon the recovery of the same, the biodiesel market will bounce back with exhibitions of a sudden demand surge. Biodiesel procurement strategies must be aligned with the expectation of such dynamic demand and supply trends.

On this note, this market intelligence report has enlisted the top biodiesel procurement strategies, the leading suppliers, sourcing, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and risk-free procurement despite the projections of uncertainties in the biodiesel market.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence biodiesel procurement decisions



The pressing urgency to shift to cleaner sources of fuel will supplement the demand growth in the biodiesel market, once it makes its way through the current phases of volatilities caused by the impact of COVID 19. Both buyers and suppliers are putting more emphasis on the adoption of technology to enhance operational performances and improve value chains.

Insights into best biodiesel procurement practices imperative for effective purchasing and supply management decisions



The current crisis caused by the impact of COVID 19 has exposed the lack of responsiveness of the traditional procurement practices with the dynamic market conditions. This report combines our experience of other categories with biodiesel procurement insights and handpicks best practices that can work for category managers delving into this market. For instance, findings in this report stress the adoption of competitive bidding as a cost optimization tool. It is known to be extremely potent but should be carefully deployed only when there is no significant differentiation among biodiesel suppliers.

Potential risks during procurement in the biodiesel market



Suppliers tend to build in "cost buffers" for unforeseen risks due to a lack of complete understanding of buyer's requirements. This increases the risk of overspending of buyers in the biodiesel market.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Biodiesel Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the biodiesel market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the biodiesel market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the biodiesel suppliers and what are their cost structures?

