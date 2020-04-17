Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
17.04.20
15:33 Uhr
0,980 Euro
+0,040
+4,26 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9451,05016:18
PR Newswire
17.04.2020 | 16:04
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 17

17 April 2020

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholding

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRobert Lyne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChief Operating Officer
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.860023,255
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction16 April 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) NameMarcus Karia
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusGroup Finance Director
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.861711,604
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction16 April 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information:

Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel +44 (0)207 290 1050

- Ends -

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire