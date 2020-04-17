Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, April 17
17 April 2020
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robert Lyne
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.8600
|23,255
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Marcus Karia
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Group Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.8617
|11,604
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information:
Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel +44 (0)207 290 1050
- Ends -
ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de