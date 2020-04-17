WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 17
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
ROBIN WATSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 55,838
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2020-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|DAVID KEMP
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 30,312
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2020-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
SUE MACDONALD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|17,017
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2020-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|NINA SCHOFIELD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|17,061
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2020-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|DAVE STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|25,323
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2020-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ANDREW STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|12,108
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2020-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ANN MASSEY
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PRESIDENT - CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|19,069
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2020-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|JOSEPHSCZURKO
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO - TECHNICAL CONSULTING SOLUTIONS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|16,810
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2020-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|STEPHANIE COX
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN
DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 29,105
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2020-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE