WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 55,838 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 55,838



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-17 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 30,312 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 30,312



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-17 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 17,017 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 17,017



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-17 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 17,061 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 17,061



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-17 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVE STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 25,323 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 25,323



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-17 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANDREW STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 12,108 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 12,108



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-17 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANN MASSEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PRESIDENT - CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 19,069 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 19,069



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-17 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name JOSEPHSCZURKO 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO - TECHNICAL CONSULTING SOLUTIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2019 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 APRIL 2022. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 16,810 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 16,810



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-17 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them