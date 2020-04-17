Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2020 | 16:29
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-04-24

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2029-11-121061SE00112819220.75 %1,000 +/- 250
2039-03-301053SE00028291923.50 %1,000 +/-250

Settlement date 2020-04-28

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on APR 24, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1061 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1053

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON APRIL 24, 2020

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)