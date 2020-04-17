Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-04-24

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2029-11-12 1061 SE0011281922 0.75 % 1,000 +/- 250 2039-03-30 1053 SE0002829192 3.50 % 1,000 +/-250

Settlement date 2020-04-28

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on APR 24, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1061 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1053

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON APRIL 24, 2020

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se