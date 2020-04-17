Anzeige
17.04.2020 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures SEK Covered Bonds

Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures SEK Covered Bonds 2020-04-23

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-04-23

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2023-09-20
5533
SE00104427311.25 %1,000 +/- 500
2022-12-21
575
SE00105465721.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2023-06-011587SE00104413031.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2023-03-15192SE00101332071.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2022-12-212212SE00102970851.00 % 400 +/- 250
2023-09-20516SE00091903901.25 % 400 +/- 250
2023-06-21144SE00111674281.00 % 400 +/- 250

Maximum volume 5 billion in total


Settlement date 2020-04-27

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on APR 23 2020


Highest permitted bid volume:

1,000 SEK million in issue 5533
1,000 SEK million in issue 575
1,000 SEK million in issue 1587
1,000 SEK million in issue 192
400 SEK million in issue 2212
400 SEK million in issue 516
400 SEK million in issue 144

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million


Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON APR 23, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



