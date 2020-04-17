

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 330,000 with more than 670,000 confirmed cases by Friday.



Despite the rapidly rising infections, the Trump administration says the country has seen 'critical progress in flattening the curve,' and announced new guidelines on easing coronavirus restrictions in the states.



However, the country is not yet ready to reopen, experts and governors of the worst-affected states say.



As per Johns Hopkins University's latest data, a total of 33286 people have died and 671,425 others were infected in the United States, the world's worst-affected country in the world.



That means more than 2300 deaths and 31761 new confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours alone.



Of all the confirmed cases in the country, 223,691 were reported in New York, where 14,832 people have died so far due to COVID-19.



State Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is issuing an executive order making it mandatory for all people to wear a mask covering the mouth in public, whenever they are in a situation where they cannot maintain social distancing.



On Thursday, COVID-19 deaths crossed 1000 in Illinois.



New Jersey (3518 deaths and 75317 infections), Michigan (2093 deaths, 29263 infections), Massachusetts (1245 deaths and 32181 infections), Louisiana (1156 deaths, 22532 infections), Illinois (1073 death, 25733 infections), California (973 deaths, 28157 infections) Connecticut (971 deaths, 15884 infections), Pennsylvania (848 deaths, 28314 infections), Florida (668 deaths, 23340 infections), Georgia (617 deaths, 16368 infections) and Washington (587 deaths, 11285 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



