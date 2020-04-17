Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912293 ISIN: US7785291078 Ticker-Symbol: RTL 
Frankfurt
17.04.20
08:20 Uhr
5,910 Euro
+0,290
+5,16 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7505,90017:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROSTELECOM
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR5,910+5,16 %