Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market opportunity assessment for a packaging company

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005433/en/

Market opportunity assessment for a packaging company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Engagement Overview:

A US-based packaging company encountered a steady decline in packaging demand owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Also, the demand for premium-goods packaging was hit as consumers started to cut back on their spending. Besides, the prolonged spread of coronavirus had a significant impact on the company's supply chain operations. The client, therefore, wanted to identify packaging categories that are likely to return to strong levels of demand post-COVID-19 crisis. Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: To understand the impact of COVID-19 on the company's business operation

Objective 2: To evaluate new growth opportunities

We can help you to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the next half of 2020. Request a FREE proposal here.

Our Approach

The experts at Infiniti Research worked closely with the client's financial and marketing team to analyze the extent of the impact caused by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the experts helped the client to select the best-fit opportunities and formalize technology acquisition strategy.

Business impact of the market opportunity analysis for the packaging company

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to identify packaging categories that are likely to return to strong levels of demand post-COVID-19 crisis, identify growth potential, and rethink the business portfolio.

By leveraging Infiniti's market opportunity solution, the client was also able to:

Understand the supply chain disruptions and take actions to address them

Adapt packaging designs to suit the needs of e-commerce businesses

Ensure stable cash flows and healthy balance sheets

Develop a go-to-market and target company acquisition action plan

For an in-depth market analysis on how COVID-19 is impacting your industry and data-driven insights to plan your next moves, request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005433/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us