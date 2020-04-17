Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMXA ISIN: FR0010095596 Ticker-Symbol: C4X 
Frankfurt
17.04.20
15:33 Uhr
0,584 Euro
+0,038
+6,96 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONXEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5710,58418:44
0,5680,57518:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ONXEO
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONXEO SA0,584+6,96 %