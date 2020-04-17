

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have given back some ground since gapping open sharply higher but remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Friday. Earlier in the session, the major averages reached their best intraday levels in over a month.



The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 393.92 points or 1.7 percent at 23,931.60, the Nasdaq is up 36.40 points or 0.4 percent at 8,568.76 and the S&P 500 is up 41.43 points or 1.5 percent at 2,840.98.



The initial strength on Wall Street came following a report of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Shares of Gilead have moved sharply higher on the news.



Healthcare publication STAT News reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a Chicago clinical trial.



Investors also seem to be reacting positively to President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy.



'We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,' Trump said at the coronavirus task force press briefing Thursday as the White House outlined a three-phase approach to gradually bring back parts of public life.



Meanwhile, traders have shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in the month of March.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index plunged by 6.7 percent in March after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in February.



Economists had expected the index to plummet by 7.0 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



'The unprecedented and sudden deterioration was broad based, with the largest negative contributions coming from initial claims for unemployment insurance and stock prices,' said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.



He added, 'The sharp drop in the LEI reflects the sudden halting in business activity as a result of the global pandemic and suggests the US economy will be facing a very deep contraction.'



Sector News



Energy stocks continue to turn in some of the market's best performances despite a steep drop by the price of crude oil. Crude for May delivery is currently tumbling $1.58 to $18.29 a barrel.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 7.4 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 5.1 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 4.4 percent.



Substantial strength also remains visible among banking stocks, with the KBW Bank Index spiking by 6.5 percent after moving sharply lower over the past few sessions.



Steel, chemical, and housing stocks also continue to see significant strength on the day, while gold stocks continue to buck the uptrend amid a sharp decrease by the price of the precious metal.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 3.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent.



The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 3.4 percent, the German DAX Index soared by 3.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 2.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are currently showing little change after seeing early volatility. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 0.610 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX