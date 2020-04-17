The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release and Recorded Commentary

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2020 first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 4, 2020 after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.
The company is changing the timing and process of its earnings release to align with the company's actions to limit exposure to COVID-19, to increase transparency, and to mitigate potential technology complications.
- Included in the earnings materials released after close on May 4 will be recorded commentary lead by Mosaic's CEO, Joc O'Rourke, presentation slides, performance data, and the full earnings release.
- The recorded commentary will also be available for one week via phone:
North America: 800-585-8367 or 855-859-2056 International: 404-537-3406 Conference ID# 1272066
- The company will take e-mailed questions until 8:00 p.m. Eastern, following the release.
- Questions to be addressed by the leadership team can be submitted to investor@mosaicco.com.
- On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 11:00 am Eastern time, a recorded fireside chat with Mosaic's leadership team, addressing questions submitted, will be posted to the company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata .
- The recorded commentary will also be available for one week via phone:
North America: 800-585-8367 or 855-859-2056 International: 404-537-3406 Conference ID# 7773008
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
Contacts:
The Mosaic Company
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
ben.pratt@mosaicco.com
or
Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214
Lucy Terrill, 813-775-4219
investor@mosaicco.com
SOURCE: The Mosaic Company
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/585590/Mosaic-Announces-2020-First-Quarter-Earnings-Release-and-Recorded-Commentary