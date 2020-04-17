The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release and Recorded Commentary

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2020 first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 4, 2020 after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.

The company is changing the timing and process of its earnings release to align with the company's actions to limit exposure to COVID-19, to increase transparency, and to mitigate potential technology complications.

Included in the earnings materials released after close on May 4 will be recorded commentary lead by Mosaic's CEO, Joc O'Rourke, presentation slides, performance data, and the full earnings release. The recorded commentary will also be available for one week via phone:



North America: 800-585-8367 or 855-859-2056 International: 404-537-3406 Conference ID# 1272066

The company will take e-mailed questions until 8:00 p.m. Eastern, following the release. Questions to be addressed by the leadership team can be submitted to investor@mosaicco.com.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 11:00 am Eastern time, a recorded fireside chat with Mosaic's leadership team, addressing questions submitted, will be posted to the company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata . The recorded commentary will also be available for one week via phone:



North America: 800-585-8367 or 855-859-2056 International: 404-537-3406 Conference ID# 7773008

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

ben.pratt@mosaicco.com

or

Investors:

Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214

Lucy Terrill, 813-775-4219

investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585590/Mosaic-Announces-2020-First-Quarter-Earnings-Release-and-Recorded-Commentary