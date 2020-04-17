

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a buoyant note for a second successive session, as strong buying at several counters pushed up prices sharply on Friday.



The mood was bullish thanks to a report that said a drug developed by Gilead Sciences showed promising early signs in coronavirus treatment.



Health-care publication STAT News reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a Chicago clinical trial.



News about U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy contributed as well to market's sharp uptick.



The benchmark SMI ended up 172.92 points, or 1.83%, at 9,612.83, after climbing to a high of 9,663.03.



The SMI ended higher by about 1.3% on Thursday, after seeing a 2.3% decline a session earlier.



Adecco Group shares soared nearly 10.5%. The Swiss provider of human resources solutions said its shareholders elected Jean-Christophe Deslarzes as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.



UBS Group and Credit Suisse ended stronger by 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. Lonza Group gained nearly 4% after the company said it suffered only minor disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak. Lonza said it posted a 7.4% increase in first quarter sales.



Swatch Group gained about 3%. The timepiece maker has recommended cutting its 2019 dividend by 30% from original plans and reducing the fixed pay of board members by the same amount citing 'drastic' consequences of the new coronavirus.



Roche Holding ended nearly 2% up after it said it would launch its newly developed serology test to detect Covid-19 antibodies by early May.



LafargeHolcim ended nearly 4% up. Geberit, Richemont, Swiss Re, ABB and Novartis also rose sharply,



In the midcap section, Dufry ended more than 10% up. Flughafen Zurich gained 8.3%, while AMS, Julius Baer, OC Oerlikon Corp and Temenos gained 6 to 7%. Schindler Ps, Straumann Holding, Schindler Holding, Dorma Kaba Holding, Bucher Industries and Partners Group also ended sharply higher.



The Swiss government said on Thursday that it will hairdressers, beauty salons and some other businesses reopen from April 27 to start a gradual relaxation of restrictions following a slowdown in new coronavirus infections.



It will also fine shoppers who ignore coronavirus-related border restrictions in their hunt for bargains in neighbouring countries.



Several other countries across Europe have also planned relaxation of shutdown restrictions.



Investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy.



'We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,' Trump said at the coronavirus task force press briefing Thursday as the White House outlined a three-phase approach to gradually bring back parts of public life.



