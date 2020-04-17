Thunderbird Resorts Inc.: Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on Thunderbird's Year-End Filings

ZURICH / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Thunderbird Resorts Inc. ("Thunderbird" or "Group") (Euronext Amsterdam:TBIRD) and (FSE:4TR), the Group, anticipates that its Annual Report, including its financial statement for year-end Dec. 31, 2019, will not be filed by its due date of April 30, 2020, and estimates the filing to be completed by June 30, 2020, or as soon as possible. The basis for the extension is due to the coronavirus pandemic, and "stay-at-home" orders and other restrictions which are making it impossible to comply with filing requirements on a timely basis. The Group has also postponed its originally scheduled Annual General Meeting of Shareholders from May 22, 2020, to an undetermined date in the future. We will keep you informed of any material events and progress.

Salomon Guggenheim

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT THE COMPANY: We are an international provider of hospitality services. Additional information about the Group is available at www.thunderbirdresorts.com.

Contact: Peter LeSar, Chief Financial Officer

Email: plesar@thunderbirdresorts.com

Cautionary Notice: This disclosure contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws and regulations of various international, federal, and state jurisdictions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release, half-year report and Annual Report, including without limitation, statements regarding financial statements, balance sheet, debt, potential revenue and future plans and objectives of Thunderbird are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Thunderbird's forward-looking statements include competitive pressures, unfavorable changes in regulatory structures, and general risks associated with business, all of which are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Thunderbird's documents filed from time-to-time with the Euronext Amsterdam and other regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Thunderbird Resorts Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585627/Impact-of-the-Coronavirus-Pandemic-on-Thunderbirds-Year-End-Filings