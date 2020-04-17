Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 17 avril/April 2020) World Mahjong Limited (the "Company") previously announced a transaction that would be considered a Fundamental Change under Exchange Policy. While trading was halted, and prior to completion of the transaction the Company changed its name to Avalon Blockchain Inc. The transaction was abandoned and shares of the Company did not trade under the name Avalon Blockchain.

The Company has completed a name change from Avalon Blockchain Inc. to WSM Ventures Corp.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on April 20, 2020.

The symbol will remain "WSM".

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on April 17, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

World Mahjong Limited (la «Société») avait précédemment annoncé une transaction qui serait considérée comme un changement fondamental dans le cadre de la politique d'échange. Alors que les échanges ont été interrompus, et avant la conclusion de la transaction, la société a changé son nom en Avalon Blockchain Inc. La transaction a été abandonnée et les actions de la société ne se négociaient pas sous le nom Avalon Blockchain. »

La société a procédé au changement de nom d'Avalon Blockchain Inc. à WSM Ventures Corp.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom le 20 avril 2020.

Le symbole restera «WSM».

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 17 avril 2020. Nous rappelons aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes.

Effective Date/Date effective: Le 20 avril/April 2020 Symbol/symbole : WSM NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP (WSM Ventures): 92941W108 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN (WSM Ventures): CA92941W1086 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN (Avalon Blockchain): 05338D103/CA05338D1033 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN World Mahjong Inc.): 98090A300/CA98090A3001

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter

le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com