

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - In its trading statement, Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) announced that the first five months of financial year 19/20 group sales and earnings developed solidly and well in line with expectations.



Additionally, the company reported first half preliminary sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes decreased by 3.1% and adjusted EBIT declined to 159 million euros due to the COVID-19 related store closures.



The company noted that its March performance strongly impacted by COVID-19 related store closures, but had seen a strong increase in online purchases in recent weeks.



The German retailer said it will apply for state-backed loans and suspend rental payments. The company has a syndicated credit facility totalling 550 million euros and several multi-year bilateral credit facilities together totalling 430 million euros.



The company stated that it has applied for a revolving credit facility from KfW to increase its financial flexibility and ensure access to additional liquidity in an unprecedented time.



In light of COVID-19 situation, the Management Board decided on 18 March 2020 to withdraw the outlook for FY 19/20.



