

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc (WMT) announced that it would hire an additional 50,000 associates to fill roles across its supply chain, including in distribution and fulfillment centers. These hires will primarily be temporary associates and will support its current associates and customers in locations with specific needs.



The retailer specified that 85% of the new employees are temporary or part-time roles, but some will convert to permanent roles.



In mid-March, Walmart announced plans to hire 150,000 employees by the end of the May. The company has shortened its hiring process to 24 hours and worked with more than 70 companies to find workers displaced by furloughs due to the pandemic from restaurant and hospitality industries and other retailers.



'We'll continue to hire new associates through our expedited hiring process - from application to offer as quickly as 24 hours. There are two easy ways for candidates to apply: by visiting our careers website or by texting 'jobs' to 240240', Walmart's chief people officer Donna Morris said on the company's website.



