Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 18.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860853 ISIN: US9311421039 Ticker-Symbol: WMT 
Tradegate
17.04.20
21:49 Uhr
121,50 Euro
-0,46
-0,38 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALMART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,62121,8212:52
121,38121,6817.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WALMART
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALMART INC121,50-0,38 %