

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co (BA) announced Friday that it would resume operations in production facilities and other areas deemed essential in Philadelphia on April 20, after a two week suspension due to the spread of the coronavirus.



The company said operations at its Philadelphia plants would restart production on Monday with enhanced safety measures.



On Thursday, Boeing said it will resume production at Puget Sound-region facilities next week.



